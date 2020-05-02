Left Menu
422 flights operated under Lifeline Udan to deliver essential medical supplies: MoCA

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday said that 422 flights were operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to deliver essential medical supplies to support India's war against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday said that 422 flights were operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to deliver essential medical supplies to support India's war against COVID-19. "Lifeline Udan flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India's war against COVID-19," said the ministry in a statement.

"422 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 244 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air," added the statement. "Cargo transported till date is around 790.22 tonne. Aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date is over 4,13,538 km," added the ministry in another statement.

Under the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Lifeline Udan, flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to different parts of the country amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

