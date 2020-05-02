Left Menu
New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. DEL65 PB VIRUS COUNT Steepest spike till date: With 187 new cases, corona tally surges to 772 in Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab on Saturday registered the steepest surge in Covid-19 patients till date with 187 more people, including 142 pilgrims returning from Nanded in Maharashtra, testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total count of infected persons in the state to 772. . DES55 PB-VIRUS-TESTING Coronavirus: Punjab to test all those returning from other states Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to test all those returning from outside, saying it can't depend on the medical examination by other states in the wake of a surge in the infection count. .

DES39 RJ-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES 20-day-old infant among 3 fresh virus victims in Rajasthan, death toll 65; total cases 2,720 Jaipur: A 20-day-old infant died due to coronavirus at a hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, an official said on Saturday. . DES58 RJ-VIRUS-SHEKHAWAT Raj govt not taking help of Centre to combat COVID-19 due to 'political compulsions':Shekhawat Jaipur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday claimed that the Rajasthan government was not able to get the lockdown followed properly in Jaipur and Jodhpur, districts with maximum coronavirus cases in the state, and not taking the help of central forces due to its "political compulsions". .

DEL33 UP-VIRUS-CASES 127 new COVID-19 cases detected in Uttar Pradesh; total now 2,455 Lucknow: With 127 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 2,455, officials said here. DES30 UP-LOCKDOWN MIGRANTS First spl train to bring back UP migrant workers from Nashik on Sunday Lucknow: The first special train bringing migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh from outside the state will arrive here on Sunday and talks are on with officials of many states to ensure their return, said an official. . DES41 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 patient dies in Haryana, total cases rise to 376 Chandigarh: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana rose to five with one more fatality on Saturday while 19 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 376, officials said. .

DES37 HR-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Don't leave, start working in industrial units resuming operations: Khattar to migrant workers Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday appealed to migrant workers in the state not to leave and start working in industrial units that have been allowed to resume operations amid lockdown according to the Centre's guidelines. . DES59 HP-LOCKDOWN-LD EMPLOYMENT HP govt to launch employment scheme for urban areas Shimla: Looking to revive the coronavirus-hit economy of the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to launch a programme guaranteeing at least 120 days' employment to those living in urban areas. .

DES54 HP-LOCKDOWN-LD RESIDENTS Himachal asks residents stuck outside state to register on online portal Shimla: In a bid to bring back its residents stuck outside the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday asked them to register on its online portal. . DES27 NCR-NOIDA-VIRUS-CASES 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total tally 159 Noida (UP): Four people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 159, officials said..

Latest News

Around 845 labourers, workers boarded first special train from Nashik, says UP Additional Chief Secretary

The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtras Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Saturday. The process of brin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreakThe lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postpo...

1 killed as bus ferrying Odia migrants from Gujarat meets with accident

At least one person was killed and several others were injured, one of them seriously, when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Gujarat met with an accident in Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday night, police said. The accident took p...

Lockdown: Nagaland faces 'financial crunch'; seeks Centre's help

The Nagaland government is presently facing financial crunch in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and finding it difficult to pay salaries to its employees, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has recently ...
