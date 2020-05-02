Left Menu
Ensure proper arrangements for seamless movement of stranded people: Raj CM to officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:55 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed state government officials to ensure better coordination and proper arrangements for seamless and quick movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the movement of migrants and lockdown arrangements on Friday, he said it was heartening that after a strong demand by the state government, the centre has given permission to operate special trains for ferrying migrant workers.

The chief minister said the Rajasthan government is constantly coordinating with the Centre and with other states for safe movement of migrants. "It is heartening that train has started operating from Rajasthan. Now, officials should ensure better arrangement and better coordination for easy and quick movement of migrants and workers. On the basis of the registration done so far, lists should be prepared and shared with respective states," he said.

Gehlot said due to social distancing and ruthless containment, the state government has been able to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. He also directed officials to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown which is in its third phase. "The chief minister said migrants should be brought through special trains as well as roadways and private buses," a government release said. Gehlot also directed the officials that stranded elderly people, pregnant women and children should be feried on a priority basis. Chief Secretary D B Gupta informed the meeting that migrants will be able to travel in special trains by paying the fare for ordinary category to Indian Railways. "Officials are constantly coordinating with the railways to enable passengers to reach home quickly and safely. Our effort is to have more trains operating from Rajasthan, so that the work can be completed soon," the officer said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma and other senior officials were also present at the meeting..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

