West Bengal reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 127 fresh cases in 48 hours

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:06 IST
Fifteen people have died in West Bengal due to COVID-19 in the last 48 hours, taking the toll to 48, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Saturday. It said 127 new cases of coronavirus were registered from different parts of the state during this period, as the new number of active cases rose to 624.

The government did not issue any bulletin on the COVID-19 status on Friday. In the last 48 hours, 60 people have been discharged from various hospitals after being cured. Now a total of 199 patients have been cured of the disease in the state.

The bulletin said 4,471 samples were tested during this period to check COVID-19 and the total number of tests in West Bengal is 20,976. The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal till Saturday is 886 while the figure put up by the Union Health Ministry website is 795.

