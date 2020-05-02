Lockdown: Maha man walking from Hyderabad to Gondia hangs self

A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide in Wardha in Maharashtra after walking several hundred kilometres from Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana to reach his home in Gondia district during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Saturday. The body of Amarasingh Madavi (45) was found hanging from a tree in a farm under Girad police station limits on Thursday evening, an official said.

"Madavi is a resident of Chillari village in Gondia's Devari taluka. He was working in Hyderabad and was trying to reach home by foot. He hanged himself with a towel," Assistant Inspector Mahendra Suryanvanshi of Gilad police station said. "He had told a friend that he had lost his job in Hyderabad and was running out of cash in the lockdown. We found a mobile phone on him and called his family and handed over the body after post mortem," Suryavanshi added.