Lockdown: Maha man walking from Hyderabad to Gondia hangs self

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:53 IST
Lockdown: Maha man walking from Hyderabad to Gondia hangs self

A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide in Wardha in Maharashtra after walking several hundred kilometres from Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana to reach his home in Gondia district during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Saturday. The body of Amarasingh Madavi (45) was found hanging from a tree in a farm under Girad police station limits on Thursday evening, an official said.

"Madavi is a resident of Chillari village in Gondia's Devari taluka. He was working in Hyderabad and was trying to reach home by foot. He hanged himself with a towel," Assistant Inspector Mahendra Suryanvanshi of Gilad police station said. "He had told a friend that he had lost his job in Hyderabad and was running out of cash in the lockdown. We found a mobile phone on him and called his family and handed over the body after post mortem," Suryavanshi added.

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

