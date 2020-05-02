Delhi records 384 fresh cases of coronavirus, tally now 4,122

Delhi recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the infection tally to 4,122, according to the government. Three more deaths were reported in the national capital. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 64, the Delhi government said.

The previous single-day high of 356 cases was recorded on April 13. As many as 1,256 patients have recovered till now, while there are 2,802 active cases in the city.

The Delhi government has issued guidelines regarding assigning state unique ID to all COVID-19 patients. The unique IDs will be used to track patients and provide them best possible services and care within the government facilities. The number of containment zones stands at 96 in the national capital.

On Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 3,738..