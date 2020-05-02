Left Menu
U'khand govt takes steps to send 1,095 stranded persons back to their native states

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday sent 804 stranded people to Pauri and 291 people from Dehradun to Bhagwanpur.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:35 IST
The migrant labourers waiting for their turn to get screened for COVID-19. Prakash Chandra, Dehradun SP (Traffic) and Nodal Officer of Garhwal division, speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday sent 804 stranded people to Pauri and 291 people from Dehradun to Bhagwanpur. "As per the direction by Prakash Chandra, Dehradun SP (Traffic) and Nodal Officer of Garhwal division, 804 stranded people have been sent to Pauri in 29 state buses while maintaining social distancing. They were allowed to board only after they were screened for COVID-19," said an official.

Chandra told ANI that they had identified 291 people from Uttar Pradesh who were staying in shelter homes in Dehradun. "We are sending them to Bhagwanpur from where they will be taken to their native places in buses arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government," he said. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only. (ANI)

