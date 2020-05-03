Lokpal member Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi dies due to coronavirus
Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Lokpal judicial member and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:08 IST
Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Lokpal judicial member and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled Justice Tripathi's demise.
"He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too," Prasad said in a tweet. "Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi and the entire family." Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has reported 43 COVID-19 positive cases so far and 36 have cured/discharged and migrated.
As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)
Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies after suffering cardiac arrest at AIIMS in Delhi: Official sources.
