Train carrying first batch of Jharkhand students from Kota arrives at Hatia station

Train carrying the first batch of students from Jharkhand, who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan arrived at Hatia railway station on Saturday. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Friday said that the first batch of Jharkhand students from Kota has left for Ranchi and thanked the Central Government and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for their assistance.

Taking to Twitter, Hemant Soren had written in Hindi, "The first batch of Jharkhand students in Kota has left for Ranchi. I thank the central government, Ashok Gehlot Ji and office bearers in the Rajasthan government for their assistance. Another train will commence its journey for Dhanbad tomorrow." The development comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)