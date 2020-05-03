COVID-19: Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitals

COVID-19: Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitalsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:03 IST
The Indian armed forces on Sunday thanked those engaged in the fight against COVID-19 by showering flower petals from their aircraft on various hospitals in Mumbai and carrying out a fly-past over the Maharashtra Governor's house here. An aircraft of the Indian Air Force dropped flowers on the state-run J J Hospital, KEM Hospital and the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, which have been treating coronavirus patients here, a defence official said.
The India Navy and the Coast Guard also flew their Chetak helicopters to shower flowers on the J J Hospital and naval medical hospital Asvini in the state capital. Besides, the Sukhoi-30 fighter planes flew over the city's iconic Marine Drive and carried out a fly-past over the Governor's house here, said the official.
The country's armed forces on Sunday engaged in a nationwide exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
ALSO READ
Indore Police catch 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck
Maharashtra govt instructs district admins to ensure people offer Ramadan prayers at homes
Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark with 583 new COVID-19 cases
Guv Koshyari requests EC to declare elections for 9 vacant Council seats in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. Death toll rises by 22 to 323: Health department.