Maha: Unsuccessful attempt to break open bank ATM in Dombivali

Unidentified persons tried to breakopen an ATM of a nationalised bank in Dombivali East area ofThane district amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreakbut the attempt was unsuccessful, police said on Sunday

The Punjab National Bank ATM, situated near PendrakarCollege, was however heavily damaged in the robbery attemptthat took place on Saturday, said a Manpada police stationofficial

"The branch was closed from 5pm on April 30 to 10am onMay 2. It was during this time that the robbery attempt tookplace. A case under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) 427(causing mischief) among others of the IPC has been registeredand efforts are on to nab the accused," he added.