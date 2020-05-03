IAF copter showers flower petals on two Kolkata hosps to honour COVID-19 warriors

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter showered flower petals over two hospitals in the city on Sunday as a mark of gratitude to frontline coronavirus warriors, a Defence spokesperson said here. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had announced on Friday that the three services of the armed forces will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

An IAF Mi-17 helicopter took off from Barrackpore air force station and showered flower petals over Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute at New Town and Command Hospital at Alipore, the spokesperson said. It was an expression of gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other professionals who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic from the frontline, he said.