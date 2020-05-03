Left Menu
Raj promulgates ordinance to punish violators of pandemic norms

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:28 IST
Raj promulgates ordinance to punish violators of pandemic norms

Rajasthan has promulgated an ordinance with provisions of punishment of up to two years in jail and a fine up to Rs10,000 for violation of the pandemic norms. Governor Kalraj Mishra on May 1 cleared the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance-2020, which consolidates the laws related to the regulation and prevention of epidemic diseases.

As per the ordinance, disobeying any regulation or obstructing any officer from discharging duty shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term up to two years or with fine up to Rs10,000 or with both. The ordinance also empowers the state government to restrict duration of essential or emergency services such as banks, media, healthcare, food supply, electricity, water and fuel.

The government may prohibit any usage or act sufficient to spread or transmit epidemic diseases from person to person in any gathering, celebration, worship or other such activities within the state, inspect the persons arriving in the state by air, rail, road or any other means, in quarantine, isolation, hospital, temporary accommodation, home of persons suspected of being infected with any such disease by the authorised officers. Imposing restrictions on the operation of public and private transport, prescribing social distancing norms or any other instructions for public health and safety, restricting or prohibiting congregation of persons in public places and religious institutions or places of worship, regulating or restricting the functioning of government and private offices and educational institutions are among other measures the government may take as per the ordinance.

With this, the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957 has been repealed. “The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957 is hereby repealed. Notwithstanding such repeal, all things done, actions taken or orders made under the said Act shall be deemed to have been done, taken or made under this Ordinance,” the notification for the ordinance states.

