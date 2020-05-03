COVID-19: Two new COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll reaches 76

Two more people succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the Madhya Pradesh's worst hit district to 76, an official said on Sunday. The latest victims included a 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, who died in different hospitals here in the last three days, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The woman had diabetes and thyroid problems, while the man was diabetic and also had high blood pressure, he said. Indore reported 23 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 1,568 cases, the official said.

So far, 350 people have been discharged in the district after recovery, he said. An analysis of the data shows the COVID-19 death rate in Indore stood as 4.85 per cent as on Sunday morning. The death rate has come down in the last 24 days.

The urban limits of the district are under curfew since March 25 when the first coronavirus case was detected here..