Two criminals injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two alleged criminals were held after they got injured in an encounter with the police on a highway in Greater Noida, officials said on Sunday. Their two other partners managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out late on Saturday night on the Eastern Peripheral Highway, the officials said.

"The four men were on two motorcycles and intercepted by the police at an underpass near Maycha village. They were signaled to stop for inquiry, but instead they opened fire on the policemen on picket duty and tried to flee," a senior police officer said. "Two of them got injured in retaliatory firing by the police while the two others managed to flee the spot. Those injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while combing operation launched to nab the absconding duo," the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Ravindra alias Rambo and Saahil, both natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The duo was staying in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida and was allegedly involved in multiple cases of crime, according to the police.

"They had recently attacked a truck on the peripheral expressway and robbed three mobile phones and Rs 6,600 in cash from the truck driver and his helper," the officer said, adding two of the robbed phones have been recovered from the accused men. Two country-made pistols along with some ammunition have been seized from their possession, while six stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the duo, the police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Dadri police station in this case and further proceedings were underway, the police said.

