BKU urges Centre, state govt to help farmers facing losses with unsold produce

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesman Rakesh Tikait has demanded the central and state governments to compensate farmers who are facing losses as the harvested crops lie unsold due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. He was speaking to reporters on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar.

Meanwhile, some farmers in Shamli district have destroyed their cabbage crops in the fields as supply has been disrupted due to the lockdown. Around 10 farmers in Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district used tractors to plow the cabbage crops across the fields.

The affected farmers said the demand for cabbages has dropped after the closure of hotels and dhabas where it is used a lot in dishes like chowmein..