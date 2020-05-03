Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt issues order regarding relaxations from Monday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:29 IST
UP govt issues order regarding relaxations from Monday

In conformity with the Union Home Ministry guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued orders regarding the relaxations to be given during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning Monday. According to an official, the government accepted the definition of the zones as provided by the Centre. He said everyone in the hotspots has been urged to download the Arogya Setu app. The guidelines include the permission to increase working hours for factories having over 50 employees if both workers and owners agree, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters. For marriages and performing the last rites only 20 persons will be allowed with a request that they will follow social distancing, he said, adding that the government has asked people over 65 years of age to stay home. The liquor shops, which are not in shopping malls, can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time, he said.

"The detailed orders regarding relaxations have been sent to district magistrates and district police chiefs. This is exactly the same as issued by the Home Ministry for red, orange and green zones," Awasthi said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to prepare a plan for the resumption of industrial activity in the state.

He asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner to prepare a work plan regarding labour reforms and the transfer of allowances into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of different government schemes, a statement read. The chief minister said quarantine centres and community kitchens must be constantly monitored and there should be no laxity in this regard. Referring to the labourers returning from other states, Adityanath said, "They should be properly screened at the quarantine centres. If found fit, they should be given food kits and allowed to proceed to their homes." "If the labourers are found medically unfit, then proper medical treatment should be given to them," he added. He said members of women self-help groups should be roped in for community kitchens, which will provide them employment as well. The UP chief minister instructed the director general of police to keep tabs on people coming to the state from outside. "A special vigil should be maintained to prevent the spread of infection among police personnel and arrange equipment for its prevention," Adityanath said. He stressed the need to strengthen the doorstep delivery of essential services and asked officials to prepare a plan in this regard. The CM said good and sufficient food should be available at every quarantine centre. Orders were also issued to every district magistrate to ensure that the inspection of the medical team engaged in COVID-19 treatment is compulsorily done, the statement said. He directed that a time table should be made for farmers, wholesale and retail traders at the mandis of the state. "The mandis must be continuously and effectively monitored. These should be kept clean and arrangements should be made for sanitisers. Social distancing should be strictly adhered to," he said. The chief minister said following the implementation of the lockdown, there has been a decline in revenue. "Despite this, the state government has already paid salaries to its 16 lakh employees and pension to 12 lakh retired employees." He, however, cautioned that people living in hotspots may become virus carriers for their colleagues. "Hence, these people should not go to their offices," he said. Adityanath directed that emergency services must be started after ensuring that the protocol is completely followed. The Health Department must speak to hospitals starting emergency services in the state. An adequate supply of PPE kits, N95 masks and sanitisers should be maintained, and the capacity COVID hospitals should be increased.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Anger in S Africa as government reneges on sale of cigarettes during lockdown

Smokers in South Africa are livid after the government reneged on an earlier announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the sale of the cigarettes will be allowed from May 1 as the country moved down to level four of a new five-level st...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 3, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1. UP-LOCKDOWN-TRAIN-CREW -- DEL32 Lucknow For loco driver Haridas and guar...

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Venezuelas government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by terrorist mercenaries who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, adding security forces killed eight of the assailants.President Nicolas M...

Priyanka pays emotional tribute to 5 security forces personnel killed in J-K encounter

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to five security forces personnel, including a colonel, killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Handwara town. Five jawans of the Army along with seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020