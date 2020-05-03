Priyanka pays emotional tribute to 5 security forces personnel killed in J-K encounter

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to five security forces personnel, including a colonel, killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara town. "Five jawans of the Army along with senior officers were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara while fighting terrorists. Tearful tributes to the martyred soldiers. May god grant strength to the family members of the martyrs in this hour of grief," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Col Ashutosh Sharma, a decorated Armyman who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, was among the five security personnel killed in the encounter late on Saturday night. Col Sharma was part of a number of successful counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. The other personnel killed in the encounter are Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police Shakeel Qazi, officials said.

Expressing anguish over the killings, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. The nation is determined to fight and win this war against terrorism." Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saluted the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers.