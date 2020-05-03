Left Menu
Mizoram to open entry point for goods movement from Tripura

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:38 IST
Mizoram to open entry point for goods movement from Tripura

Over a month after it had sealed its border with neighbouring states in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mizoram government has decided to open an entry point to allow movement of goods from Tripura, an official said on Sunday. The state government will open Kanhmun check point at Mizoram-Tripura border in Mamit district soon after the deployment of a medical team and installation of disinfectant facilities there, the official said.

According to the guidelines, issued by the government on Saturday, the state border with Tripura will be opened at Kanhmun for vehicles carrying both essential and non-essential commodities, Mamit district Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lalrozama told PTI. The district administration is making efforts to deploy a medical team and install disinfectant chambers, he said "We will hold a meeting on the matter on Monday.

Movement of traffic will be allowed after deployment of a medical team and installation of disinfectant facilities, which will take at least two days to complete," he said. Barring two entry points at Vairengte and Bairabi to continue transportation of goods from Assam, the Mizoram government had sealed its inter-state and international border prior to imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mizoram shares 284-km long inter-state border with Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. It also shares 722-km long international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The council of ministers, in its meeting on Saturday, extended the lockdown till May 17 as decided by the Centre. The new notification, issued in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, said that all other entry points will remained closed, barring the three.

Vehicles carrying passengers will be allowed to cross border with prior permission from state home department. The government allows inter-village movement of commercial vehicles and public transport within the city and towns with passengers, not exceeding 50 per cent of a vehicle's seating capacity, an official said, adding that they will be permitted to run on alternative days based on "odd- even" registration number system.

The assembly of more than five persons has been prohibited while people are not allowed to go out of their homes between 7 pm and 4 am during the extended lockdown, he said. Essential departments such as health, police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, excise and narcotics, municipal services, forest and public health engineering will function.

All group 'A' and 'B' officers will attend their offices while 33 per cent of Group 'C' and 'D' staffers will come to their workplace on alternate days. Mizoram has reported only one COVID-19 case so far and the patient is undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near hear.

