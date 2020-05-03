Left Menu
Noida: Sec 144 extended till May 17; no more than 50 people at wedding, 20 at funeral

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:52 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144 by another two weeks in view of the nationwide lockdown that is slated to continue till May 17, officials said on Sunday. Gatherings like political, social or religious congregations, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, the officials said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bars assembly of four or more people. "The central government has extended the lockdown till May 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Gautam Buddh Nagar has been identified as 'red zone' and hotspots have been identified here. During this duration, all guidelines of the lockdown are to be followed," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

“During the period, political, religious or social, cultural gatherings will not be allowed, and protest rallies etc will remain banned. All places of worship will remain closed. People will not be allowed to gather outdoors on streets or in lanes and a two-yard distance should be maintained by those out,” Dwivedi said in a statement. “No organization/manager will be allowed to call a meeting of five or more than five people. Not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding events, and not more than 20 at funerals during the lockdown period and social distancing has to be followed even during these events,” the officer said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order stated. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 167 positive cases of coronavirus, while 101 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospitals after treatment, according to official figures.

