Birthday wishes pour in for Ashok Gehlot as he turns 69

PTI | Jagatsinghpur | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:54 IST
Leaders cutting across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, extended wishes to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his 69th birthday on Sunday. "Greetings to Rajasthan CM Shri@ashokgehlot51 Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," the prime minister posted on Twitter.

"Birthday greetings and best wishes to chief minister shri Ashok Gehlot ji. I wish you health and long life," Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel were among other dignitaries who wished Gehlot.

