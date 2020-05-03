These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm. DEL57 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Colonel, Major among 5 personnel killed in encounter in north Kashmir; 2 terrorists eliminated Srinagar: In a setback, two senior army officers, including a colonel-rank officer, were among five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists at a village in Rajwar forests of North Kashmir, officials said Sunday.

DEL109 JK-ENCOUNTER-LD REAX PM Modi, defense minister condole death of 5 security personnel in anti-terror ops in Kashmir New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday led the nation in paying rich tribute to five security personnel, including a decorated colonel, who were killed in an anti-terror operation in Handwara area of North Kashmir. DEL103 JK-VIRUS-LD CASES J-K records 35 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally crosses 700-mark Srinagar: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 700-mark as 35 new cases were detected on Sunday, even as 2,500 tests were conducted in a single day in the Union Territory, officials said.

DEL107 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 158 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total count 2,645 Lucknow: The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,645 with 158 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials said. . DES50 UP-VIRUS-MOSQUES Opposition accuses Lucknow admin of 'naming' coronavirus hotspots after mosques Lucknow: Opposition parties here have accused Lucknow administration of targeting Muslims by "naming" some coronavirus hotspots after local mosques, a charge rejected by officials who said the authorities were just following a set practice.

DEL33 LOCKDOWN-UP-3RDLD TRAIN Over 800 migrants return to UP from Maharashtra in special train Lucknow: The first special train for Uttar Pradesh carrying more than 800 workers who were stranded in Maharashtra reached Lucknow on Sunday, marking an end to the long wait of the migrants who had been desperate to return home since the nationwide lockdown began over a month ago. . DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-AKHILESH-TRAIN Akhilesh slams Centre, UP govt overcharging money to ferry migrant workers home Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the central and state governments for charging money to bring back migrant workers in special trains. DES15 UP-LABOURER-SUICIDE Labourer ends life days after meat factory shuts down temporarily due to lockdown Aligarh (UP): A youth who was rendered jobless after a meat factory shuttered temporarily due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has been found hanging his room here, police said on Sunday.

DES57 PB-VIRUS-PILGRIMS-MINISTER SAD, Cong leaders trade barbs as over 600 Nanded pilgrims contract coronavirus Chandigarh: A war of words erupted between Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday as the state's coronavirus count crossed 1,000 with over 600 Sikh pilgrims returning from Maharashtra's Nanded testing positive for the infection. DES38 PB-VIRUS-COUNT Punjab's COVID-19 tally crosses 1000-mark, 55 pc are Nanded pilgrims Chandigarh: Punjab saw the steepest rise in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday with 331 more persons, mostly pilgrims returning from Nanded, testing positive for the disease, officials said.

DES44 RJ-LOCKDOWN-LITERATURE In lockdown, literary world takes to virtual world Jaipur: The world of literature seems to have taken a virtual turn because of the coronavirus lockdown, with many conferences and poetry gatherings now being held online. DEL81 RJ-GEHLOT-PLASMA THERAPY Rajasthan got ICMR nod to use plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients: CM Gehlot Jaipur: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to Rajasthan's appeal for using convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

DEL59 RJ-LD VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 3 coronavirus deaths, 60 new positive cases Jaipur: Rajasthan reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, while 60 people tested positive for the virus, officials said. DES11 RJ-LOCKDOWN-GUIDELINES Curbs remain in place on sale of tobacco products in Rajasthan Jaipur: The sale of 'paan', 'gutka' and tobacco products will remain prohibited during the extended lockdown period in Rajasthan, while shops selling liquor will ensure social distancing, according to new guidelines issued by the state government.

DEL112 HR-VIRUS-CASES With 66 new COVID-19 cases, Haryana records highest single-day spike Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday registered its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 66 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 442, officials said. DEL41 HR-VIRUS-LIQUOR-CESS Haryana mulling to impose new COVID cess on liquor: Dy CM Chautala Chandigarh: The Haryana government is considering to impose a variable "COVID cess" on liquor to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday.

DES26 UKD-LD VIRUS-CASE Nurse at AIIMS, Rishikesh tests COVID-19 positive, cases in U'khand rise to 60 Dehradun: A 29-year-old nursing officer at AIIMS, Rishikesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases in Uttarakhand to 60.