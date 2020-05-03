Left Menu
Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:17 IST
Nagpur, May 3 (PTI)Nagpur civic body on Sunday issued a revised order on par with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to ensure stricter enforcement of the third phase of the coronavinavirus-induced lockdown beginning on Monday. As per the order, the restrictions in place till May 3 will remain in force during the lockdown period till May 17.

Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe stated that many people expected that offices will open with 33 per cent staff from Monday but even those offices located outside containment zones will remain closed during the third phase. Meanwhile, Nagpur MP and Union minister Nitin Gadkari said during a video interaction with reporters that such measures are not needed outside the containment zones. He said he would speak with the municipal commissioner on this issue.

Nagpur city is categorised as a 'Red' zone in view of which stricter measures are needed to check spread of the coronavirus, Mundhe said. Besides the red, orange and green zones, the Maharashtra government has created Mumbai-Pune-Malegaon zone and containment zone on the basis of the number of the COVID- 19 cases and accordingly issued instructions on relaxations.

In a notification, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)called for "stricter lockdown measures taking into account the total number of the active cases, doubling rate of the confirmed cases extent of testing and surveillance feedback". "I am of the opinion that it is necessary to implement stricter measures in the Nagpur municipal limits during the extended lockdownperiod up to May 17, which would be on parwith the measures announced for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by the state government order dated May 2," Mundhe stated.

