Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN issues guidelines for resumption of economic & commercial activities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:44 IST
TN issues guidelines for resumption of economic & commercial activities

As the national lockdown enters its third leg on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued the dos and don'ts regarding resumption of economic and commercial activities in the state, which has robust manufacturing and software sectors. Resumption of work in construction and IT sectors, Special Economic Zones, allowing standalone shops and those selling construction hardware and servicing electronic gadgets like mobile phones were shown the green flag with restrictions in place.

The restrictions covered both manpower as well as the transacting duration. Ongoing total curbs against religious gatherings, functioning of educational institutions, cinema theatres and malls, public transport, salons and air-conditioned showrooms selling jewels, clothes and departmental stores continued across the state, a government order here said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones. On Sunday, the state government issued separate guidelines for areas falling under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police as well as for those which don't.

In areas coming under the City Police jurisdiction, the government said among others, IT and ITES enabled services firms can operate with 10 per cent employees (minimum 20 persons) and that the staff shall travel only in company- operated vehicles. Functioning of SEZ and export units was allowed with 25 per cent workers' strength, with a minimum of 20 persons, and they too should be ferried to their respective workplaces by the organisations they were employed with.

Shops selling essential goods can remain open from 6 am to 5 pm, the government said, extending the transaction hours by another four hours to the existing lockdown norms. "All standalone and neighbourhood shops (except salons, spas and beauty parlours), shops selling construction hardware, cement, sanitaryware, electrical materials," can remain open from 11 am to 5 pm, the order said.

Similar rule applied for standalone shops selling and servicing mobile phones, computers, household appliances, motors and spectacles, it added. Construction activities utilising "in situ" labourers and bringing those from outside on a one-time basis, besides road works by government and public sector undertakings were also allowed.

Restaurants can sell take away food from 6 am to 9 pm, while self-employed workers need to obtain necessary permission from the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation or the respective District Collectors. For areas beyond the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, the government allowed workforce in IT and ITES firms upto 50 per cent, while making it clear all industrial activities except textiles shall be allowed in village and town panchayat areas.

SEZ and Export Units can employ 50 per cent workers, it said. However, no activity would be permitted in containment zones anywhere in the state while strict surveillance should be mounted to prevent gathering of more than five persons in public places, conforming to the existing prohibitory orders enforced to implement the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, it added.

The government also stressed on following health protocols while resuming industrial and other activities, such as 14-day home quarantine for those with cough, cold or fever with paid leave. Disinfecting the industrial premises, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular cleaning of toilets and hand hygiene were part of the standard operating procedure.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro observes 26th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro observed its 26th Foundation Day on Sunday, but could not celebrate the occasion formally due to the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. The metro services were suspended on March 22...

MP: 4 dead, 2 battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

Four persons died and two others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday ...

Coronavirus patient dies at Mathura Military Hospital

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Military Hospital here, officials said on Sunday. The woman, who was undergoing treatment for other ailments, had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mi...

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

Turkeys health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The countrys total death toll stands at 3,397. Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020