UP govt allows liquor vends, industrial units to operate; curbs on transport, gatherings to stay

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday allowed industrial units and liquor vends to operate in non-containment areas while continuing with curbs on educational institutes, public transport and gatherings. An official said the decision has been taken in conformity with the Union government guidelines regarding the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning Monday. The official said the government has also accepted the definition of zones provided by the Centre. The guidelines include the permission to increase working hours for factories having over 50 employees if both workers and owners agree, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

For marriages and performing the last rites, only 20 persons will be allowed with a request that they will follow social distancing, he said. The liquor shops, which are not located in shopping malls, can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time, he said.

The official said except for people involved in essential services, no one will be allowed to cross the state border between 7 pm to 7 am. Local administrations can implement Section 144 of the CrPC to stop the movement of people. Domestic and foreign air travel will continue to be banned although air ambulance will be exempted. Metro and interstate bus services will not operate.

Schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants, bars, cinema halls, malls etc. will remain closed. Religious, political, cultural, social and sports events will remain banned as before. He said people over 65 years of age, children below 10 years, pregnant women and patients suffering from serious illness should stay indoors. However, they can go out in case of an emergency. He also said restricted services will be available in the red zone. Malls will open in the green zone.

Business activities in a large part of the state will start, which will be reviewed every week, he said. "The detailed orders regarding relaxations have been sent to district magistrates and district police chiefs. This is exactly the same as issued by the Home Ministry for red, orange and green zones," Awasthi said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner to prepare a work plan regarding labour reforms and the transfer of allowances into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of different government schemes, a statement read. The chief minister said quarantine centres and community kitchens must be constantly monitored and there should be no laxity in this regard.

Referring to the labourers returning from other states, Adityanath said, "They should be properly screened at the quarantine centres. If found fit, they should be given food kits and allowed to proceed to their homes." "If the labourers are found medically unfit, then proper medical treatment should be given to them," he added. He said members of women self-help groups should be roped in for community kitchens, which will provide them employment as well.

The UP chief minister instructed the director general of police to keep tabs on people coming to the state from outside. "A special vigil should be maintained to prevent the spread of infection among police personnel and arrange equipment for its prevention," Adityanath said.

The CM said good and sufficient food should be available at every quarantine centre. Orders were also issued to every district magistrate to ensure that the inspection of the medical team engaged in COVID-19 treatment is compulsorily done, the statement said.

He directed that a time table should be made for farmers, wholesale and retail traders at the mandis of the state. "The mandis must be continuously and effectively monitored. These should be kept clean and arrangements should be made for sanitisers. Social distancing should be strictly adhered to," he said.

The chief minister said following the implementation of the lockdown, there has been a decline in revenue. "Despite this, the state government has already paid salaries to its 16 lakh employees and pension to 12 lakh retired employees." He, however, cautioned that people living in hotspots may become virus carriers for their colleagues.

"Hence, these people should not go to their offices," he said. Adityanath directed that emergency services must be started after ensuring that the protocol is completely followed.

The Health Department must speak to hospitals starting emergency services in the state and an adequate supply of PPE kits, N95 masks and sanitisers should be maintained, the CM said, adding that the capacity of COVID hospitals should be increased..