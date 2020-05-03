Left Menu
Movement passes issued earlier for essential services will remain valid till May 17: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:26 IST
As the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended by another two weeks, the Delhi Police on Sunday said the movement passes issued by it earlier for essentials services will remain valid till May 17. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020 to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The movement passes issued for essential services by the Delhi police which were valid till May 3 will remain valid till May 17. Since, Delhi falls under red zone, those who have been given relaxation should carry their official identity card in case they are asked for it at the pickets during checking," Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. He urged people to follow lockdown guidelines and said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the law.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue. The first phase of lockdown in India was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and would end on May 3. The third phase would be from May 4 to 17.

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Latest News

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that it was not man-made. There i...

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

Turkeys health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The countrys total death toll stands at 3,397. Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were conf...

Delhi Metro observes 26th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro observed its 26th Foundation Day on Sunday, but could not celebrate the occasion formally due to the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. The metro services were suspended on March 22...

MP: 4 dead, 2 battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

Four persons died and two others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday ...
