97 positive cases of COVID-19, one death reported in Chandigarh till now
ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:28 IST
19 people have been cured/discharged.
There are 75 active cases of coronavirus currently in the Union Territory. (ANI)
