Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 fresh coronavirus cases confirmed in T'gana; tally touches

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:31 IST
21 fresh coronavirus cases confirmed in T'gana; tally touches

As many as 21new cases of COVID- 19 were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the aggregate to 1,082,even as hundreds ofmigrant workers staged protests in various parts of the statedemanding that the government make arrangements to send them home. According to a health department bulletin, of the fresh cases, 20 were reported fromGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationlimits and and another in Jagityal.

A total of 46 patients were discharged on Sunday after treatment, taking the total number of those discharged to 545, it said. So far, 29 people have succumbed to the virus inthe state, while the active cases stood at 508.

State Health Minister E Rajender said more than 50 per cent cases got cured and were discharged from hospitals. Violating the lockdown protocol, around 500 migrant workers squatted on the road at Ramagundam in Pedapalli district demanding immediate arrangements to return to their homes.

They also engaged in an argument with the police personnel, who allegedly resorted to mild lathicharge and chased them away. Another protest was held in Nagarkurnool district, where workers from other states, who were employed at a cotton mill gathered in front of the unit with the same demand.

Police officials held talks with them and explained the procedures to be followed for inter-state travel, after which they dispersed. More than 1,000 labourers took to the streets at Tolichowki area in the state capital, following rumours that the government would operate special trains to ferry them to their respective states.

They also dispersed after authorities concerned reached the spot and assured them that arrangements would be made to send them home. Earlier, expressing gratitude of the Defence forces to the coronavirus frontline 'warriors', an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the state-run Gandhi Hospital and Military Hospital in Golconda here.

It was part of the nation-wide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus. Army officials visited Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Military Hospital Golconda, Secunderabad Cantonment Board and various police stations and expressed gratitude to the staff besides distributing hampers.

The event culminated with a grand display of Indian Air Force transport aircraft flying over Hussain Sagar lake to pay tribute to all the coronavirus 'warriors'. However, the Congress in Telangana termed the flypasts and helicopters showering petals as "bizzare" and said armed forces need to be better utilised for COVID-19 containment than symbolism.

"Having flown several flypasts as an IAF MiG21/23 pilot, I find that flypasts & helicopters showering petals is frankly bizzare. We should certainly do our bit to honour & felicitate#CoronaWarriorsbut armed forces need to be better utilised for#Covid19containment than symbolism," tweeted TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who served as a pilot in the IAF.

Meanwhile, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT),which was on a visit to the state to assess the COVID-19 situation, left for Delhi on Sunday by a special aircraft. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team had arrived in the city onApril 24and visited several places, including hospitals, containment zones, quarantine zones, 'Rythu' bazaars, 'Annapurna' mobile canteens from April 25 to May 2 and inspected the arrangements made to combat COVID-19.

The team expressed their satisfaction on measures taken to combat COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown measures in the city, an official release had said..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that it was not man-made. There i...

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

Turkeys health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The countrys total death toll stands at 3,397. Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were conf...

Delhi Metro observes 26th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro observed its 26th Foundation Day on Sunday, but could not celebrate the occasion formally due to the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. The metro services were suspended on March 22...

MP: 4 dead, 2 battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

Four persons died and two others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020