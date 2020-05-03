Left Menu
Over 100 migrant workers return to Assam from Nagaland

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:58 IST
More than 100 migrant workers from Assam who were stranded in Nagaland due to lockdown have returned to their home state on Sunday, officials said. More than 100 people stranded in Dimapur district of Nagaland have crossed over to Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday, they said.

A district health official in the surveillance team deployed at New Field Check gate border of Nagaland and Assam said that around 100 people mostly daily wage earners hailing from neighbouring Assam crossed over to the other side on Sunday, while the number is likely to increase. He said that more than 500 fitness certificates have already been issued to migrants workers from Assam and also those hailing from north Indian states.

The surveillance team deployed at the check gate is facilitating the movement of those people crossing the border. Meanwhile, SDPO Bokajan sub-division under Karbi Anglong of Assam, John Das who was present at the gate monitoring the movement of people, informed that those returning from Nagaland will be kept in quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed to travel to their respective homes.

He, however, said that those hailing from other North Indian states will not be allowed to enter Assam. However, the Nagaland government has decided to restrict entry of people from other states to any of the districts of Nagaland, an official added.

