Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for kin of Army Colonel killed in Handwara encounter

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. "Salute to the valor and martyrdom of the brave sons of India who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir. This supreme sacrifice is unforgettable. The country is proud of you," CM Yogi tweeted.

Chief Minister Office (CMO) in a tweet informed that CM Yogi has announced financial support of Rs 50 lakh to the family of fallen soldier, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, resident of village Parwana of Bulandshahr and a government job to 1 family members. "A 'Gaurav Diwar' will also be constructed in his native village in memory of Colonel Ashutosh," CMO tweeted.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, who lost his life in operation in Handwara, had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions. He is also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last five years to have lost his life in an encounter with terrorists.

Five security personnel including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists.

While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated. (ANI)