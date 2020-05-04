Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for kin of Army Colonel killed in Handwara encounter

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 00:34 IST
Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for kin of Army Colonel killed in Handwara encounter
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. "Salute to the valor and martyrdom of the brave sons of India who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir. This supreme sacrifice is unforgettable. The country is proud of you," CM Yogi tweeted.

Chief Minister Office (CMO) in a tweet informed that CM Yogi has announced financial support of Rs 50 lakh to the family of fallen soldier, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, resident of village Parwana of Bulandshahr and a government job to 1 family members. "A 'Gaurav Diwar' will also be constructed in his native village in memory of Colonel Ashutosh," CMO tweeted.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, who lost his life in operation in Handwara, had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions. He is also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last five years to have lost his life in an encounter with terrorists.

Five security personnel including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists.

While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State prisoners agree to end riot in Syria jail

Imprisoned members of the Islamic State group rioted and took control of a prison in northeast Syria for several hours, until Kurdish-led authorities negotiated an end to the unrest Sunday. The riot began Saturday at a prison in the city of...

Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Hyderabad

Former officer of Indian Navy, Chari expressed gratitude towards the employees of Srikalahasti municipality, government hospital and police in recognition of their services to the society during the fight on COVID-19. Indian defence service...

South African union wins case on COVID-19 safety for miners

South Africas mining union said on Sunday it had won a court case against the government that will force authorities to impose strict guidelines on mining companies to protect workers against COVID-19. The union said in a statement on Faceb...

French coronavirus quarantine to spare travelers from Schengen area and UK

Travelers to France who arrive from a country in Europes Schengen open-border area or Britain will be exempt from a planned compulsory two-week quarantine, the French consulate in Britain said on Sunday. The new quarantine rules will apply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020