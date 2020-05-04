Mist Sprayer machine pressed into service in AP's Srikakulam
Mist Sprayer machine, ordered by authorities here reached Srikakulam on Sunday and was immediately pressed into service. Srikakulam, which was corona free till almost two weeks ago, has now registered a few coronavirus cases.
District Collector J Nivas immediately ordered Mist Sprayer machine from Nashik, Maharashtra. The machine reached Srikakulam on Sunday and was immediately pressed into service. Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner P Nallanaiah said that at first containment zones will be sprayed, and then other areas in next level. The machine costs Rs 3.5 lakhs and the municipal administration department has ordered for another machine, said the commissioner.
According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 3:00 AM on Sunday, 1583 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh so far with 488 cured/migrated/discharged and 33 deaths. India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 40,263, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)
