Banks, shops selling essential goods reopen in Delhi's Bengali Market

Banks and shops selling essential goods have opened here in Bengali Market, the area which was declared as a COVID-19 containment zone earlier. The Delhi government had on Sunday said that as no new COVID-19 case had been reported from Bengali Market and its adjacent areas, the containment process will be scaled down and restrictions will be eased.

The government order said that the district health authorities have informed that no new coronavirus case has been reported from the area after the detection of the last case for 28 days. Earlier in April, the Delhi government had declared the Bengali Market as a containment zone in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following which, the area was sealed and cordoned off by the Delhi Police to prevent movement of people during the lockdown. (ANI)