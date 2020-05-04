Left Menu
COVID-19: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:52 IST
COVID-19: Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two floors of the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday. The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

Two floors of the BSF headquarters have been sealed after a staff member tested positive. All drills for sanitization are being undertaken, they said. Contact tracing is also underway and only a bare minimum staff is working, the officials added.

