Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long queues at liquor shops in Delhi, authorities struggle to maintain social distancing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:58 IST
Long queues at liquor shops in Delhi, authorities struggle to maintain social distancing

The Delhi government's nod to open state-run liquor shops from Monday saw people lining up in large numbers outside outlets, with police personnel struggling to manage the crowd. A shop had to be be closed in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi as people failed to maintain social distancing.

According to an official, about 150 government-run liquor shops have been allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).  On Monday, liquor shops opened in the national capital after 42 days. The shops were closed due to lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. In several areas like Burari, Mayur Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Rohini and Janakpuri, a large number of people had lined up outside outlets.

Police personnel were seen trying to manage the crowd outside many outlets where more than five people are not allowed at a given time. The government has directed four state-run agencies, which are responsible to sell liquor, to deploy adequate marshals at these shops.

There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals. In an order on Sunday night, the excise department also directed officials to identify liquor shops, which are being run by private individuals (L-7 licensee) and fulfil conditions laid down by the MHA.  The officials have been asked them to submit a report within three days.

The government has so far allowed only those liquor shops (L-6 and L-8) to operate which are being run by four state-run agencies responsible for liquor sale in the national capital. "All liquor shops in malls and markets will remain closed. The government-run shops allowed will operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

"The four agencies will deploy marshals to ensure that not more than 5 people are present at one time at the shop," the official said. The department has asked agencies to coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain law and order.

According to the order, bonded warehouses have also been allowed to resume operation from 7 am to 6.30 pm. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and the Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store have been given the permission to open liquor shops in public places, except malls and market complexes.

The agencies will have to give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfil all MHA guidelines, according to the excise department..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S./China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.European shares opened down 2.5 w...

FOREX-Dollar surges on worries that US-China trade war will resume

The U.S. dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last years U.S.-China dispute will be re-ignited, this time over the novel coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pinne...

Japan's Abe extends state of emergency to May 31

Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he had decided to extend the countrys national state of emergency to May 31.Abe will consider lifting the state of emergency without waiting for its May 31 expiration if experts decide that is...

Maharashtra govt erred in not testing pilgrims stranded at Nanded: Punjab Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the Maharashtra government had erred in not conducting screening and tests of pilgrims from the northern state who were stranded at Hazur Sahib in Nanded. They committed the mist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020