Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi needs more stringent action to combat COVID-19: Union Health Minister

Delhi is one of the places where considering the current situation more stringent action needs to be taken to combat COVID-19, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:47 IST
Delhi needs more stringent action to combat COVID-19: Union Health Minister
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi is one of the places where considering the current situation more stringent action needs to be taken to combat COVID-19, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, here on Monday. "I should not comment on what more needs to be done in Delhi, as it may be taken as a political statement. But considering the current status, I personally feel that more stringent action needs to be taken in the national capital to combat COVID-19. I think that minimum relaxation should be given by Delhi government during coronavirus-induced lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19," he said while speaking to reporters.

Delhi government had on Sunday announced the list of activities permitted during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. Among these are shops selling liquor, tobacco, industrial activities such as manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry and manufacturing units of packaging material. It also allowed all government offices to be opened. While only 33 percent of attendance will be allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities.

Commenting upon the current situation regarding the efforts taken by the government to combat COVID-19, the Minister said: " India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2 percent is the lowest in the world. We have taken a pro-active, pre-emptive, and graded approach. We are improving our testing capacity and deploying different strategies in different zones to curb the spread of COVID-19." Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister also visited a blood donation camp at the Red Cross Building.

"In many places, Thalassemia patients are facing problems due to the shortage of blood in blood banks. With the help of the Red Cross, we have decided that a vehicle will be provided to blood donors to come and donate blood. Arrangements are also being made to send a van to donors home so that one can donate blood from their homes," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Global pledging 'marathon' aims to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine

World leaders will hold an international pledging marathon on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the novel coronavirus after rich countries promised a unified respo...

Indian U16 team following FIFA 11+ regime amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian U16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes said he has shared the FIFA 11 regime with the player amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to immune them from frequent injuries. Fernandes has been conducting three weekly webinars...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S./China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.European shares opened down 2.5 w...

FOREX-Dollar surges on worries that US-China trade war will resume

The U.S. dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last years U.S.-China dispute will be re-ignited, this time over the novel coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pinne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020