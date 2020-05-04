Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students not to pay train fare; migrant workers to get full reimbursement: Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:21 IST
Students not to pay train fare; migrant workers to get full reimbursement: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday made it clear that no fare will be charged from students returning to the state by special trains while migrant workers will be reimbursed the expenses incurred, besides getting additional assistance, after they complete the mandatory 21-day quarantine. In a video message, Kumar said these measures were already in place but blamed bayaanbaazi (political statements by the opposition) for the confusion which he felt was imperative to dispel.

No fare is being charged from the students. The migrant labourers are being taken from railway stations to their respective block headquarters where they have to stay in quarantine for 21 days. Once they come out, they will be reimbursed the full expenses and get an additional aid of Rs 500 each. Thus, each worker will be getting a minimum of Rs 1000, he added. Kumar said the students returning to the state from places like Kota and elsewhere will not have to cough up money by way of fare. It is being paid by the state government directly to the Railways, the chief minister said PTI NAC SK SK

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All liquor shops in eastern range shut for violation of social distancing norms: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said that all liquor shops in the eastern range here -- that were opened on Monday -- have been shut for violation of social distancing norms.Joint Commissioner of Police Eastern Range, Alok Kumar said, All liquor...

Pak claims to be friend of Kashmiris; Want to ask what sort of friend resorts to killing and spreads terror: Army Chief Gen Naravane.

Pak claims to be friend of Kashmiris Want to ask what sort of friend resorts to killing and spreads terror Army Chief Gen Naravane....

South Africa assured of sufficient food supply at reasonable price

South Africa will have sufficient staple grains supply in the 202021 marketing year, which starts in May 2020 and ends in April 2021.Amid the unprecedented uncertainty and our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we are assured o...

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277 - health ministry official

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 74 in the past twenty four hours to 6,277, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.The total number of diagnosed cases of new coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020