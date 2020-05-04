Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh: Huge rush at shops on first day of COVID-19 lockdown phase 3

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:28 IST
People gathered in large numbers outside shops in Shimla which opened after 40 days on Monday as the third phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown began with the easing of certain restrictions. Government offices also opened with thirty per cent staff in attendance, but public transport remained shut.

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed most of the shops, except hair salons, barbershops, spas and bars, to open during a five-hour relaxation in the curfew for the first time since March 24. For the state capital, curfew has been relaxed from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm. In market areas, shops have been allowed to open on alternate days to maintain social distancing.

Long queues were seen outside liquor vends which were allowed to open after 40 days. At the stretch between CTO and Scandal Point, people, wearing masks, gathered in large numbers without maintaining social distancing norms to buy liquor. One-way entry and exit of people were allowed on Mall road, Scandal Point and markets, and police have been deployed in large number to ensure that lockdown norms are observed.

However, a utensil shopkeeper at Lower Bazaar area said that he was yet to get a single customer. "Most of my customers come from far-flung areas. With public transport still shut, I haven't been able to sell anything yet." "The government did everything to the poor and the rich, but nothing for the middle class," he alleged. With just one active coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh currently, all districts, except Kangra, has been designated green zone. Kangra falls under the orange zone.

In Kangra, shops will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm, District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati said, adding tea shops, sweet shops, restaurants and roadside eateries can open but can only provide take away facility. "In market areas, no one will be allowed to bring their vehicles. They can park their vehicles in designated areas and walk to the market," he said.

Prajapati also said that liquor shops are also allowed to open but the bars will remain shut. Public dealing in banks and post offices will be allowed from 9 am to 2, he said, adding senior citizens are allowed to take a walk from 5.30 am to 7 am. No passes are required for vehicles to move within the district during the curfew relaxation period, but only two passengers will be allowed in cars. "Though marriages are allowed with 20 people in attendance, I would still request people to perform it with not more than five guests from each side... the risk of infection is high," Prajapati said.

A total of 41 positive cases have been reported in the state so far. Thirty-four have recovered, two dies and four have been shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh on their request..

