Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction to start of gas pipeline from Norway to Poland

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:11 IST
Construction to start of gas pipeline from Norway to Poland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Construction of a major gas pipeline from Norway is to begin in the coming days and will be a "milestone" in giving Poland independence from Russian gas, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday. Duda said that the Baltic Pipeline will be operational in October 2022 and its capacity will be 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas per year. Duda called it "very good news." Duda said the Polish-Danish-Norwegian project will also supply gas to other countries in central and eastern Europe, and especially to Ukraine, easing its dependence on Russian gas.

The move comes despite a crash in the price of oil and gas in recent weeks that has cut energy producers' revenues and led to cuts in production around the world. Italian engineering company Saipem is to lay the part of the pipeline that will lie on the floor of the North and Baltic seas. Saipem said the contract is worth some 280 million euros ($307 million).

Poland has been gradually reducing its heavy dependence on Russian gas, inherited from the communist era. One of the elements is a new liquefied gas terminal in Swinoujscie that receives imports from the U.S. and Qatar, among others.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Expo body set to approve year's delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

The World Expo awarding body is to formally approve a one-year postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai after more than two-thirds of member states voted in favor of the delay, the Bureau International des Expositions BIE said on Monday.Expo is a ma...

COVID-19: British Sikh doctors campaign against forced beard shaving

British Sikh doctors are campaigning for a better procurement strategy by the National Health Service for personal protective equipment required on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in hospitals after a number of them were forced a...

Five suspects to appear in Court on charges of robbery

Five suspects are to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape today on charges of business robbery and contravening the Disaster Management Act, said police.The five were arrested on Sunday after three of the men robbed...

Spain hits lowest daily death toll in 6 weeks

For a second day in a row, Spanish health officials are reporting 164 new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily death toll in six weeks, to a total of 25,428. The figures came as a respite for a country that has spent seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020