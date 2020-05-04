South Africa assured of sufficient food supply at reasonable price

South Africa will have sufficient staple grains supply in the 2020/21 marketing year, which starts in May 2020 and ends in April 2021.

"Amid the unprecedented uncertainty and our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we are assured of sufficient food supply at reasonable price levels," said Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.

The data released by the department showed that this year's summer grains harvest could amount to 17.5 million tonnes, which is a 31% increase from 2019 and the second biggest harvest in the history of South Africa.

"This is a testimony to the hard work and resilience of the South African farming community and investments made in the sector," Didiza said.

The Minister said South Africa's agricultural sector will also continue to export agricultural commodities and products, which are crucial for generating much needed foreign exchange.

Over 2.5 million tonnes of maize (white and yellow maize combined) for exports in the period between May 2020 and April 2021.

"We are committed to supporting export-led growth and will continue working with the private sector in unblocking bottlenecks to support further space for enterprise development and growth. We do this, while continuously monitoring the food supplies for the country," Didiza said.

