Congress urges Karnataka government to arrange trains to bring back stranded Kannadigas

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday urged the state government to immediately take necessary action to arrange for trains to bring back people from Karnataka stranded in other states. As a step in this direction, the party was ready to bear the monetary costs to be paid to the Railways, it said.

"I, on behalf of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, urge the State Government of Karnataka to immediately take necessary action to arrange for trains to bring back all stranded Kannadigas from other states," a letter signed by KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said. Addressed to Chief Secretary, it alleged that while most other states have made concerted efforts to bring back their people who are stuck in other states, and also those who want to go back to their home states for personal, financial and emotional reasons, Karnataka seems to be indifferent to the pleas of Kannadigas.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah met Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and submitted him the letter. "We are ready to assist the state government in any manner required to ensure that Kannadigas are not disadvantaged or let down.

As a step in this direction, we are ready to bear the monetary costs to be paid to the Railways in our effort to help the cause of Kannadigas and Karnataka," it said The government may negotiate with the Railways to strike a good deal so that more people can be brought back home. "I hope you will initiate action at the earliest and do the needful by considering our request as most important in the interest of the state, and the dignity and welfare of Kannadigas," it added.

Meanwhile in another letter addressed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, who is also the leader of opposition, has urged that a meeting of leaders of working class communities and labour organisations to be called immediately to address the issues faced by them and take necessary action. He suggested several measures like supply of grocery kits every month to help working class families, who are affected by the lockdown and a special package should be announced with Rs 10,000 per month to those who don't have work because of the shutdown.

He also suggested a moratorium of sorts on collection of road tax, vehicle insurance, interest on loans, EMI and house rent for auto and taxi drivers, until the lockdown is over and life is back to normal.