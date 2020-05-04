Lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops open in Goa, people follow norms

Liquor shops opened on Monday in Goa after more than a month on the first day of the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. An official said people observed social distancing rules while standing in queues outside these shops.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are being adhered to, liquor traders in Goa have declared that they will not sell booze to customers who are not wearing masks. "Wine shops across Goa opened on Monday but there was no rush as such by people. We have adopted 'no mask, no liquor' policy to ensure that social distancing norms are followed strictly," said Goa Liquor Traders' Association president Dattaprasad Naik.

Goa has about 1,300 wine shops that have been closed since the national lockdown came into force on March 25. As per the Centre's directive, liquor shops are allowed to remain open in all three zones--red (excluding containment zones), orange and green--on condition of maintaining social distancing.

However, state governments can modify rules depending upon the ground situation. In Goa, a green zone, liquor shops are allowed to remain open between 7 am and 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, Goa Commissioner of Excise Amit Satija personally visited some wine shops to ensure that norms are complied with. Meanwhile, Naik said customers are not allowed to drink standing outside premises of liquor shops. "Drinking in public places is already banned in Goa," he added.