Virtual program 'NGMA KE SANGRAH SE' presented to showcase artworks

National Gallery of Modern Art is closed temporarily due to COVID 19 but COVID19 failed to bring down the enthusiasm to display EXHIBITION OUTREACH DURING LOCKDOWN. National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi proudly presents the virtual program "NGMA KE SANGRAH SE" . This virtual program will showcase the rarely seen or maybe unseen jewels from its repository. This program is based on various weekly/ daily themes from NGMA's prestigious collections.

The theme for this week is ARTIST BY ARTISTS and is dedicated to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. This week's program coincides with the maestro's 159th birth anniversary on 7th May 2020, a date we would like to celebrate. Many more exciting and thought-provoking themes have to come in the coming days. These virtual programs and exhibitions will give the opportunity to art lovers, artists, art connoisseurs, students, teachers, etc. to see the rarely presented artworks from their homes.

National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi has earlier presented various virtual exhibitions such as Jamini Roy and Raja Ravi Verma etc. and has also shared permanent collections virtually to commemorate International Days such as International Women's Day, International Dance Day and International Workers Day. These exhibitions are available on NGMA's website and social media platforms.

Shri Adwaita Charan Garnayak, DG, NGMA states, "The closure of Museum galleries due to COVID 19 Lockdown did not dampen our spirits and couldn't disconnect us with our audiences. Rather, this has presented us with a new opportunity to get connected in an exciting way with a wider world audience through web and social media supported by the internet. All endeavours are being received really well by the community and we are hoping to serve the same way in the coming future."

(With Inputs from PIB)