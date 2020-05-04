Left Menu
Wellness and beauty industry should register under MSME to get benefits of schemes: Nitin Gadkari

The wellness and beauty industry units must register themselves under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to avail benefits from various schemes, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday.

Updated: 04-05-2020 18:08 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI

The wellness and beauty industry units must register themselves under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to avail benefits from various schemes, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. Interacting with the members of the wellness and beauty industry through a video conference, Gadkari said: "This industry should register under the MSMEs so that they can benefit from various schemes of the Ministry of MSME."

Suggesting all to keep a positive outlook as the country is facing COVID-19 pandemic, Gadkari assured them of 'sincere efforts' to assist in resolving the issues of this sector. After the lockdown, the industry representatives will meet the minister on his call for a detailed discussion regarding this. He also mentioned that the ministry pays about Rs 1,500 crore to ensure loans to MSMEs.

An MoU has been signed between MSME and AYUSH to promote the AYUSH sector through various schemes of training, skilling, handholding, etc. Members of the wellness and beauty industry sector made several suggestions and also the issues they are facing. (ANI)

