11 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, total death toll 61

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:26 IST
Eleven people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking to 61 the total number of people to have succumbed to the disease in the state, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Monday. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 908 with 61 more people testing positive for the infection, he said.

Altogether 218 people have been discharged from hospitals across the state following their recovery. According to the bureaucrat, 2,201 samples have been examined since Sunday evening. The number of samples tested for COVID-19 so far stands at 25,106.

West Bengal has reported a total of 1,259 COVID-19 cases, Sinha said. The Union health ministry, however, put the total figure at 963 for the state.

