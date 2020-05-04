No new cases for second consecutive day in Kerala

For the second consecutive day,no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala while 34 people are under currently treatment after 61 were discharged,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. He said so far 499 people have been infected with the coronavirus, which has claimed three lives, including that of a four-month baby girl from Malappuram.

At least 21,724 are under observation, including 372 in various hospitals,Vijayan told reporters. Over 33,000 odd samples have been tested,and 32,315 are negative.

More than 80 Keralites have lost their lives due to the disease in various countries while reports from other states also show that Malayalees have been badly affected due to the virus, which was "painful", Vijayan said. Over one lakh Keralites stranded in other states have registered via NORKA (Non-resident Keralites Affairs) portal for returning to their home state.

He said 28,000 have applied for pass and 5470 passes have been distributed till 4 pm. By Monday noon, 515 people have come to the state through various checkposts,he said.

Around 13,818 migrant workers have gone to their respective states in the last two days through the special non-stop trains arranged for them from various stations in Kerala.