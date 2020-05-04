Left Menu
TN CM apprises Guv of steps taken to contain virus spread

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday apprised Governor Banwarilal Purohit of the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Raj Bhavan said. The meeting came on a day when the state registered its highest single day spike of positive coronavirus cases-- 527.

Palaniswami, accompanied by Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor discussed the COVID-19 control measures taken by the state government and prevailing current situation with the chief minister, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded an all time high of 527 COVID-19 fresh cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,550. With the death of a person today, the aggregate number of fatalities in the state rose to 31.

