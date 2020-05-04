Left Menu
U'khand: Body of jawan killed in JK encounter likely to reach Almora on Tue

PTI | Almora | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:20 IST
The body of Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, who was among the five army officers and jawans killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, is likely to be brought here on Tuesday. Though detailed information is still awaited, the body of the soldier is expected to reach here on Tuesday, Almora SP Prahlad Meena said

Twenty-five-year-old Dinesh was the only son of ex-armyman Godhan Singh Gaira, a resident of Bhanauli village in Almora district. PTI Corr ALM ANBANB

