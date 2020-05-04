Six new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total number goes to 169
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 169, State Health Department said on Monday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:23 IST
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 169, State Health Department said on Monday. Of the fresh cases, four cases have been reported in Jajpur and two in Bhadrak district.
There are a total of 108 active cases in the state while a person has succumbed to the disease. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 42,836 including 29,685 active cases, 11762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1389 deaths. (ANI)
