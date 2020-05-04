Left Menu
SITA, Assam prepares report on socio-economic impact of COVID-19

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:36 IST
The State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam has prepared an assessment and strategy report on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the state for an effective time-bound strategy to take forward the development agenda, an official said. SITA under the initiative of its Vice-Chairman Dipok Kumar Barthakur has initiated an urgent action plan to take forward the development agenda of the state following COVID-19 outbreak and aftermath, the official said.

Accordingly, SITA CEO Nitin Khade has been coordinating with senior officials of the government, experts and professionals in the respective fields of study to assess the socio-economic impact from the current global health crisis, a state government release said on Monday. All these studies were taken up during the lockdown period in April and all the processes relating to data sharing, correspondence, direction and decision-making, were initiated through IT enabled platforms.

The outcome of the strategy report for the state with help and support from departments or organisations and experts concerned in respective areas of specialisation should serve the state government in chalking out its action plan at micro and macro level to meet the challenges facing the state, the release said. Considering the importance of agriculture, its allied activities like veterinary, dairy, fishery sectors in the states economy, a sector specific strategy paper is also under preparation by an international consultancy services organisation with the help and support from all related government departments and agencies.

For another important sector of the states major concern is the Tea Industry. SITA took up the responsibility and is working on a strategy paper for the state government by engaging another multinational organisation Ernst & Young (EY) with support from government departments including tea industry organisations..

