Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 new COVID-19 cases detected in J-K; total now 726

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:38 IST
25 new COVID-19 cases detected in J-K; total now 726

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 726, officials said here. Of the fresh cases, 24 are in Kashmir and one in Jammu region, they added.

"Twenty-five new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total number of cases to 726," an official said. Of the total number of cases reported so far in the Union territory, 664 are from Kashmir and 62 from Jammu.

While 303 patients have recovered, eight people have died of the disease so far. There are 415 active cases at present, the officials said. Over 77,600 people have been put under surveillance in the Union territory, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general

Nigeria has received more than 311 million of funds stolen from the country by former military ruler General Sani Abacha from the United States and Jersey, a statement from the African countrys attorney general said on Monday.The United Sta...

Nigeria government to evacuate over 700 citizens from the U.S

Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has said that evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the U.S. due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is to begin on May 10, according to a news report by GhanaWeb.Consulate-General has disclosed this in ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip as Buffett dumps airlines, China tensions flare

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes retreated on Monday following a U.S.-China spat about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while major carriers slumped after billionaire Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stakes in the secto...

Delhi govt rushed into opening liquor shops despite city being in ‘red zone’: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the Delhi government rushed into opening liquor shops at a time when the national capital was still in the red zone, adding it should review its decision in view of huge crowds outside thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020